Woman killed in crash on I-264 in Vir...

Woman killed in crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A Chesapeake man is charged with DUI in connection with a deadly crash on I-264 near Witchduck Road early Sunday morning. According to Virginia State Police, a 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped in the left lane of westbound I-264 with its hazard lights on, when a 2005 Toyota Tacoma crashed into it from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min southern at heart 1,502,441
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,467
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Bad Visit 8,041
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun corruption killer 10
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Mar 3 kill your local cops 22
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 1 Standard_Chimp 2,365
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC