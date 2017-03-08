Waterlogged black box gives no clues to bay bridge death
A vehicle sits on the road by a missing section of guard rail along a segment of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side at the 15-mile marker, Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017, near Virginia Beach, Va. A truck driver died after heavy winds swept his tractor trailer off the 23-mile bridge-tunnel between Virginia Beach and the Delmarva Peninsula, and into the 45-degree, wind-swept waters below, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,505,039
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Chief scientist
|63,492
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|jane robison
|55
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Meli1981
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|840
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Ayers
|4
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Ayers
|2,368
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC