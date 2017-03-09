Virginia sailor busted in undercover ...

Virginia sailor busted in undercover video trying to hire hit man to kill wife

Recently released video shows a Virginia Beach Navy Sailor caught on camera, trying to hire a hit man to kill his wife. "Like I said, I don't know what else to do," 38-year-old Chadwick Ghesquiere can be seen saying in the undercover video.

