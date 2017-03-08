Virginia Beach teenager's Eagle Scout project helps younger students learn in a different way
Regular desks or another option...some of the students in Beth Nard's third grade classroom at Virginia Beach's John B. Dey Elementary now can choose. So if they prefer, they can use a stool, stand or use a yoga ball at new tables dropped off last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
