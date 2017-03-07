Virginia Beach School Board to vote on expanding full-day kindergarten
Right now, the division only offers half-day to most students, but could ask city council to help fund the expansion. A division spokesperson says that would cost nearly $13 million over the next five years and could include a tax increase to pay for it.
