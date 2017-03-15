Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms to ...

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms to offer State of the City address

16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will offer the annual State of the City Address Wednesday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. "When I think back to my first year as mayor, I can see just how far we have come," said Sessoms, "looking forward, I see so much opportunity still ahead."

