Virginia Beach couple starts charity to help disabled vets
Kate says she served in the Navy for 20 months before she medically retired due to an injury that left her blind in one eye and with debilitating injuries. "We spent two years living month-to-month - every month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,503,476
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar 5
|corruption killer
|10
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
|ocean eddies
|Feb 15
|VB loke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC