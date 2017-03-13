Virginia Beach continues making improvements for beach access in Sandbridge
Virginia Beach is continuing to make improvements for access points to the beach in the Sandbridge section of the city. The most recent access point was completed at Porters Island, designed by Moffatt & Nichol under the general coastal engineering services annual services contract and built by Sandbridge Marine.
