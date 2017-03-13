Virginia-Beach 4 mins ago 4:42 p.m.Police: Burglary call leads to possible meth lab, several arrests
Police said Monday that they charged four people in connection to a suspected meth lab officers found in a home in Glenwood on Sunday. A Virginia Beach Police Department spokeswoman said the call about the break-in came around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,505,915
|taylor Slemp
|6 hr
|right
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Fair Game
|63,496
|Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ?
|20 hr
|James Mlynar
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|dick
|38
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|jane robison
|55
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Meli1981
|28
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC