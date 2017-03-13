Virginia-Beach 4 mins ago 4:42 p.m.Po...

Virginia-Beach 4 mins ago 4:42 p.m.Police: Burglary call leads to possible meth lab, several arrests

Police said Monday that they charged four people in connection to a suspected meth lab officers found in a home in Glenwood on Sunday. A Virginia Beach Police Department spokeswoman said the call about the break-in came around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

