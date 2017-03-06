Virginia-Beach 13 mins ago 6:44 a.m.V...

Virginia-Beach 13 mins ago 6:44 a.m.Virginia Beach gives go-ahead on new hotel financing

Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

It means a third hotel is coming to the Oceanfront's North End, but it does come with a catch: the project must also get help from the city and state. City Council will be discussing it at their meeting Tuesday night, where they will discuss the extra $6.5 million approved by the Virginia Beach Development Authority.

