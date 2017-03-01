VBFD and Foodbank of Southeastern Va.a
All fire stations in Virginia Beach will become drop off sites for food donations that will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "Extinguish Hunger" began as a campaign to help residents who were effected by Hurricane Matthew last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
