Va. teen's Eagle Scout project helps students learn

16 hrs ago

Students in Beth Nard's third grade classroom at Virginia Beach's John B. Dey Elementary School can now choose from regular desks or if they prefer, they can use a stool, stand or use a yoga ball for the new tables dropped off last week. "I think sometimes if that's they way they feel more comfortable thinking, as long as they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, we're good with that," Nard told WTKR .

