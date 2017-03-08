VA: Norfolk Council Surprised, Upset Over $2M Overage Charge from HRT
March 08--NORFOLK -- The Norfolk City Council is not happy with the news that it will be on the hook for a $2 million overage charge from Hampton Roads Transit. "Heads should roll" at HRT, Councilman Tommy Smigiel said at a newly established Tuesday afternoon work session of the council.
