Va. man who decapitated 5-year-old son could be released from mental hospital

A father decapitated his 5-year-old son in 2009, but, according to the Virginian Pilot, Joseph Hagerman now faces the possibility that he will be released from the Virginia mental institution where he has lived for more than seven years. The crime happened in Virginia Beach, and the Pilot article shows Hagerman had previously been hospitalized twice for paranoid schizophrenia, and he hadn't been taking his psychiatric medicine before beheading his son.

