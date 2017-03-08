Uber assault
An Uber driver has been arrested and charged with rape in an alleged attack on a woman who called for a ride over the weekend in southeastern Virginia. Sewanou Bisile Yoro of Norfolk was arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of abduction, sexual battery and rape, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Copout
|1,503,339
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|8,045
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Al Gorbal Warming
|63,479
|church of satan
|13 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar 5
|corruption killer
|10
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC