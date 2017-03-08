Uber assault

Uber assault

An Uber driver has been arrested and charged with rape in an alleged attack on a woman who called for a ride over the weekend in southeastern Virginia. Sewanou Bisile Yoro of Norfolk was arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of abduction, sexual battery and rape, according to court documents.

