Succession Capital Portfolio Company, JES Companies acquires South Carolina company

Private-equity firm Succession Capital Partners announced Monday that its portfolio company, JES Companies, has purchased Mount Valley Foundation Services of Columbia, S.C. JES is one of the largest providers of foundation repair, crawl space moisture management and basement waterproofing in the mid-Atlantic. The company has seven offices serving customers in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana.

