Shucking and tasting to get ready for the big VBVRS Oyster Roast on Coast Live
The 41st Annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival is Sunday, March 5th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The Good folks from Taste Virginia join us to help get us ready with fresh oysters and the perfect local beers to go with it.
