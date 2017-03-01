SEALa s widow, after stunning moment, avoids spotlight

In the wake of her dramatic appearance in the crowd at President Trump's address before Congress, Carryn Owens, widow of the Navy SEAL killed in the raid on Yemen, is maintaining a low profile - as has her father-in-law, who jolted the White House by pointedly criticizing the raid that killed his son. Since a story on his concerns about the raid - and refusal to meet with the president - appeared in in Sunday's Miami Herald, William Owens, a retired police officer living in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, has rebuffed all interview requests.

