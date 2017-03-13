Sailor to spend four years in prison for deadly shooting at Oceanfront Read Story Staff
A judge sentenced Oliver Monday for Involuntary Manslaughter. The sentence was 10 years with six of those years suspended, 10 years good behavior, one year supervised probation upon Oliver's release, and no contact with Mitchell's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,505,599
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Presidential his...
|63,495
|Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ?
|3 hr
|James Mlynar
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|dick
|38
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|jane robison
|55
|Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Meli1981
|28
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|840
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC