Sailor to spend four years in prison ...

Sailor to spend four years in prison for deadly shooting at Oceanfront Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A judge sentenced Oliver Monday for Involuntary Manslaughter. The sentence was 10 years with six of those years suspended, 10 years good behavior, one year supervised probation upon Oliver's release, and no contact with Mitchell's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,505,599
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Presidential his... 63,495
Local Politics Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ? 3 hr James Mlynar 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 9 hr dick 38
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) 20 hr jane robison 55
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) 22 hr Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 840
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Virginia Beach County was issued at March 13 at 3:29PM EDT

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC