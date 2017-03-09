Regent University hits all-time student enrollment record
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Regent University announced Thursday that the school reached a new all-high record in student enrollment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,503,771
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|lol
|32
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|NN kid
|2,366
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar 5
|corruption killer
|10
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC