Opposing political groups to rally in Virginia Beach Saturday
It's part of a nationwide effort to say thank you to the president for keeping promises made on the campaign trail. "Their entire rhetoric is keeping the Muslims out of the American community and ways to keep Islam out of America and we don't stand for that," organizer Anastasia Miller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,501,192
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|11
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|63,447
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|kill your local cops
|22
|Trump to visit private school to promote school...
|14 hr
|Sean Spicer
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Thu
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC