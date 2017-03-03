Opposing political groups to rally in...

Opposing political groups to rally in Virginia Beach Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

It's part of a nationwide effort to say thank you to the president for keeping promises made on the campaign trail. "Their entire rhetoric is keeping the Muslims out of the American community and ways to keep Islam out of America and we don't stand for that," organizer Anastasia Miller said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,501,192
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) 4 hr Martin garey 11
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Texxy the Indepen... 63,447
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) 13 hr kill your local cops 22
News Trump to visit private school to promote school... 14 hr Sean Spicer 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Thu Hootsky palladootsky 9
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC