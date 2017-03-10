More than 40 Virginia Beach Police recruits graduate from academy
A graduation ceremony is being held at the Wyndham Hotel at the Oceanfront on Friday afternoon. The graduates completed 24-weeks of training that included both physical and academic exercises.
