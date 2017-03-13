Medicaid block grants embraced by GOP...

Medicaid block grants embraced by GOP candidates for governor, but not some Republican budget lea...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Some Republicans who lead the General Assembly's budget committees have said Medicaid block grants would shift more costs from the federal government to the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,505,599
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min Presidential his... 63,495
Local Politics Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ? 3 hr James Mlynar 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 10 hr dick 38
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) 20 hr jane robison 55
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) 22 hr Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 840
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Virginia Beach County was issued at March 13 at 3:29PM EDT

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC