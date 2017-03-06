Lumos cites growing sales pipeline for Virginia Beach submarine cable landing site
Lumos has expanded its sales pipeline from prospective carrier customers seeking diverse dark and lit fiber routes from the Virginia Beach undersea cable landing site into Richmond, Virginia, and Ashburn, Virginia, a major data center hub. Building new fiber routes into Richmond and Ashburn makes sense for Lumos as it put it into a position to help carriers deal with a surge in bandwidth demand going through the landing site to Ashburn and other key East Coast data center destinations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,502,837
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Grocerboy
|838
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC