Lumos cites growing sales pipeline for Virginia Beach submarine cable landing site

Lumos has expanded its sales pipeline from prospective carrier customers seeking diverse dark and lit fiber routes from the Virginia Beach undersea cable landing site into Richmond, Virginia, and Ashburn, Virginia, a major data center hub. Building new fiber routes into Richmond and Ashburn makes sense for Lumos as it put it into a position to help carriers deal with a surge in bandwidth demand going through the landing site to Ashburn and other key East Coast data center destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.