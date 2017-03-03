Local artist spotlight features Nick Robertson on Coast Live
Nick Robertson performs his new song "Trust the Road," the new single he has just recorded. You can catch him when he opens for the Celtic Fiddle Festival on APril 22nd in Virginia Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|No Surprize
|1,501,542
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,448
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,037
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|kill your local cops
|22
|Trump to visit private school to promote school...
|Fri
|Sean Spicer
|1
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar 2
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC