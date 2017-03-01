LG candidate Reeves wants lawyers to question Vogel neighbors, supporters about email alleging af...
State Sen. Bryce E. Reeves, a candidate for lieutenant governor, wants a judge to allow his lawyers to question and review documents of a campaign rival's neighbors and two Republican activists. The legal move is part of the Republican's quest to pinpoint who is responsible for an email alleging he had an affair with a campaign aide.
