Judge denies bond for guard charged in Chesapeake shooting

A judge has denied bond for a security guard charged with second-degree murder in the Chesapeake shooting death of a man whose family says he was playing Pokemon Go at the time. The Virginian-Pilot reports Judge John Brown denied bond for Johnathan Cromwell on Friday.

