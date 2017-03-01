Judge denies bond for guard charged in Chesapeake shooting
A judge has denied bond for a security guard charged with second-degree murder in the Chesapeake shooting death of a man whose family says he was playing Pokemon Go at the time. The Virginian-Pilot reports Judge John Brown denied bond for Johnathan Cromwell on Friday.
