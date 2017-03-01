Gardening and God go hand in hand for Virginia Beach resident
Volunteers at Nimmo United Methodist church in Virginia Beach planted tomato seeds last week and you can already see sprouts. Beach resident Melody Jeffrey shows us the new greenhouse she helped put together with other volunteers at the Pungo church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,499,897
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Feb 26
|blackadder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC