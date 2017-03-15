Gamer's death pushes risks of live streaming into view
Early on February 19, Brian C. Vigneault was nearing the end of a 24-hour marathon of live streaming himself playing the tank warfare video game World of Tanks when he left his computer to buy a pack of cigarettes. He never returned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,506,223
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|16
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Phony data
|63,497
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
|taylor Slemp
|Tue
|right
|1
|Do you approve of William D. Sessoms Jr as ?
|Mar 13
|James Mlynar
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Mar 13
|dick
|38
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC