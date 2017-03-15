Gamer's death pushes risks of live st...

Gamer's death pushes risks of live streaming into view

Early on February 19, Brian C. Vigneault was nearing the end of a 24-hour marathon of live streaming himself playing the tank warfare video game World of Tanks when he left his computer to buy a pack of cigarettes. He never returned.

