First Murder Trial? Consider the Facts
Stephanie Morales, a 32-year-old prosecutor handling her first murder trial , looked across the courtroom at her opponent -- the community's best known criminal defense attorney. James Broccoletti , who had been practicing criminal law longer than his opponent had been alive, was defending his fourth client against murder charges in three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Well Well
|1,503,191
|church of satan
|30 min
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Grocerboy
|838
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar 5
|corruption killer
|10
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC