Family of woman killed in alleged DUI crash, witness talk to 10 On Your Side
Demontrae Jefferson scored a career-high 28 points, Marvin Jones added 20 more to go with 10 rebounds and Texas Southern roll BATON ROUGE, La. - Jared Sam grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 22 points, including a go-ahead free throw late, and third-seeded Southern VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,503,151
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Grocerboy
|838
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|corruption killer
|10
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Feb 20
|Tom Pain
|12
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC