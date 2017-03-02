Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel disabled in heavy winds near Va. Beach
Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders in Portsmouth got a request for assistance for the 46-foot sailing vessel Heaven with four people aboard at about 5:30 a.m. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Little Creek in Virginia Beach launched at about 6 a.m. The Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and took the vessel, which initially became disabled after losing its mainsail in five-foot seas and 25-knot winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|flack
|1,500,467
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Gal Bore
|63,441
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|22 hr
|Hootsky palladootsky
|9
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Donthirehim
|22
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Feb 27
|Maggie
|36
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC