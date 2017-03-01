Awful Neighbors Demand Man's Antique ...

Awful Neighbors Demand Man's Antique Fire Trucks Be Removed From Driveway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Oh, these stories. They're all the same. There are neighborhoods all across the country that have one amazing person in them, with one amazing thing-a fantastic garage , an airplane , whatever-and there's always neighbors who want to see the One Interesting Thing gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,500,783
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr The Scranton Scra... 63,441
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Thu Hootsky palladootsky 9
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Wed Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) Wed Donthirehim 22
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Feb 27 Maggie 36
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC