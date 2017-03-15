151-proof Everclear Is Now Legal in Virginia. But Will Bars Use It?
Soon Virginia liquor stores will be able to carry 151 proof Everclear - that clear, super-strong liquor with a reputation for leveling even the toughest of drinkers. "You don't really see it used in cocktails often," said Kate Panaleo, a bartender at Bardo in Norfolk.
