1 dead in early morning Virginia Beach wreck

Police say the wreck occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when 28-year-old Christopher Kita rammed his Toyota into a Mazda that was stopped on the left side of the highway with hazard lights activated. Police say 22-year-old Teja Freeman, the driver of the Mazda, was pronounced dead at the scene and Kita has been charged with driving under the influence.

