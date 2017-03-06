1 dead in early morning Virginia Beac...

1 dead in early morning Virginia Beach wreck

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Police say the wreck occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when 28-year-old Christopher Kita rammed his Toyota into a Mazda that was stopped on the left side of the highway with hazard lights activated. Police say 22-year-old Teja Freeman, the driver of the Mazda, was pronounced dead at the scene and Kita has been charged with driving under the influence.

