We have magic to get ready for the Masters of Illusion show on Coast Live
Masters of Illusion - Believe The Impossible is America's largest touring magic show born from the multi-award winning prime time television series Masters of Illusion, which taped its 4th season on the CW in January of 2017. We have two of the artists on our stage and you can catch them Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,491,430
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|3 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|My 1998 story for today
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,167
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Vito Hoehn
|Feb 4
|Bikerchick66
|1
