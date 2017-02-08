We have magic to get ready for the Masters of Illusion show on Coast Live

Masters of Illusion - Believe The Impossible is America's largest touring magic show born from the multi-award winning prime time television series Masters of Illusion, which taped its 4th season on the CW in January of 2017. We have two of the artists on our stage and you can catch them Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach.

