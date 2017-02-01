Virginia search continues for red panda, absconder of zoos
The raccoonlike creatures, who lounge on tree branches like stuffed animals made real, have escaped exhibits in the United Kingdom, California and Washington, D.C. They're often retrieved in days, if not hours. But at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Sunny has been AWOL for more than a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OzRitz
|1,489,151
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 min
|The real Al Gore
|63,066
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Jan 28
|Larrym40country
|37
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC