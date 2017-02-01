Virginia search continues for red pan...

Virginia search continues for red panda, absconder of zoos

19 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The raccoonlike creatures, who lounge on tree branches like stuffed animals made real, have escaped exhibits in the United Kingdom, California and Washington, D.C. They're often retrieved in days, if not hours. But at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Sunny has been AWOL for more than a week.

