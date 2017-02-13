Virginia Beach: Where Spring Arrives Early
With balmy breezes, an amazing local food scene, and multiple beaches to choose from, this coastal city may be the ultimate spring destination. Balmy spring weather arrives in Virginia Beach earlier than most places, with March temperatures in the 60s and April hitting the low 70s.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|47 min
|Copout
|1,493,685
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Pete
|63,242
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|6 hr
|Big Daddy Long St...
|8
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|14 hr
|Big Daddy Long Lu...
|4
|Justin E Nelson (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Big Daddy Long St...
|4
|state farm sucks (Apr '15)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|4
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Feb 8
|Shulamite
|20
