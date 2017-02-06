Virginia Beach receives proposals to build on Dome site
Deputy City Manager Ron Williams will brief the city council about the ideas on Tuesday. The city will also solicit more ideas from other companies starting this week with a formal Request for Letter of Qualifications with the goal of having mutually desired proposals between the city and developers.
