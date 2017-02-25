Virginia Beach organization taking ac...

Virginia Beach organization taking action to stop gun violence

23 hrs ago

GLAM, which stands for God`s Love and Mercy, held an event Saturday tonight to find ways to combat gun violence. GLAM say they want those families to know they stand with them and are doing their part to make sure no one else has to suffer a senseless tragedy.

Virginia Beach, VA

