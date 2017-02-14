Virginia Beach house fire displaces three people

As faux $100 bills adorned with coach Geno Auriemma's face rained down on the sellout crowd at UConn after the team's 1 LOS ANGELES - The Chargers have announced season ticket prices for their return to Los Angeles, where they will play the next two years A woman called emergency dispatchers at 2:15 p.m. and said the curtains in a bedroom of her home in the 5600 block of Zenia Court were on fire. She reported the flames were spreading quickly to the home's wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.