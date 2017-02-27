Virginia-Beach 1 mins ago 2:45 p.m.Council to hear veterans care...
The 141,000 square building is one of two new facilities that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services plans to build in the commonwealth. The other facility will be in Northern Virginia.
