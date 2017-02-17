Video: Whiz Kid Wins $100,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

On the February 16th episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," Whiz Kid contestant Josh Darrow, 12, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, finished his game play and wins $100,000! Josh looked at the $250,000 question, but he didn't know the answer. So with no lifelines left, he decided that he did not want to risk his winnings with a guess and decided to walk away with $100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.