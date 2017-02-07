VA: Virginia Beach Shuttle Service Would Connect Shoreline Communities
A planned Bayfront Shuttle -- public transportation between the resort area and the Lynnhaven Inlet -- is in the works and could be ready to roll out Memorial Day weekend. The summer shuttle would begin at a bus transfer station on 19th Street and include stops along Pacific and Atlantic avenues, First Landing State Park and points along Shore Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Copout
|1,490,663
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Vito Hoehn
|Feb 4
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Feb 3
|Bikerchick66
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC