VA: Virginia Beach Shuttle Service Would Connect Shoreline Communities

A planned Bayfront Shuttle -- public transportation between the resort area and the Lynnhaven Inlet -- is in the works and could be ready to roll out Memorial Day weekend. The summer shuttle would begin at a bus transfer station on 19th Street and include stops along Pacific and Atlantic avenues, First Landing State Park and points along Shore Drive.

