Two Boaters Rescued Near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel
The U.S. Coast Guard said its Station Little Creek received a notification around 3:15 pm Sunday saying a 23-foot-boat had struck an underwater rock and was taking on water. Two people were reportedly on the boat at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,498,791
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,409
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Sat
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC