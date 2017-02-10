Traffic 1 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Delays ex...

Traffic 1 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Delays expected after crash closes part of Virginia Beach Blvd.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach Police Department warned drivers that there will be delays for several hours, as crews try to replace the power pole. As of 1:45 p.m. on Friday, just over 800 Dominion Power customers were without service in the area of the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,492,264
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 63,187
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 17 hr Kilpojc 35
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 17 hr Concerned Citizen 5
My 1998 story for today Thu Martin garey 2
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Feb 8 Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Feb 7 Izzyb57 2,362
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC