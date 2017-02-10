Traffic 1 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Delays expected after crash closes part of Virginia Beach Blvd.
Virginia Beach Police Department warned drivers that there will be delays for several hours, as crews try to replace the power pole. As of 1:45 p.m. on Friday, just over 800 Dominion Power customers were without service in the area of the crash.
