TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors on February 22, 2017 declared its first-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.13 per common share payable on April 12, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2017. The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors' approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

