TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Di...

TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Annual Shareholder Meeting Date

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors on February 22, 2017 declared its first-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.13 per common share payable on April 12, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2017. The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors' approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,497,196
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Faith Michigan 63,304
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 1 hr pinoyhunter 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 9 hr soccer4t3 124
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 12 hr Faith Michigan 41
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Feb 20 Tom Pain 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Feb 20 Kim Mann-Douglas 836
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC