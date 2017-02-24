Teenager charged with murder faces a judge for preliminary hearing
Police have linked 19 year old Maurice Boney Jr. to the murder of a 60 year old Virginia Beach woman. Investigators told News 3 the victim, Christine Bender, was shot in front of her Campion Court home early on the morning of December 4, 2016.
