Teenager charged with murder faces a judge for preliminary hearing

Police have linked 19 year old Maurice Boney Jr. to the murder of a 60 year old Virginia Beach woman. Investigators told News 3 the victim, Christine Bender, was shot in front of her Campion Court home early on the morning of December 4, 2016.

