Tech firm Mythics plans to add 30 jobs with HQ relocation to Virginia Beach Town Center
Mythics, a technology solutions consulting firm founded in Virginia Beach in 2000, plans to move its corporate headquarters to a larger space at 4525 Main St. in Virginia Beach Town Center with plans to add 30 jobs, the city announced The company plans to lease the top floor of the building and the majority of the eighth floor, according to a news release. The company plans to invest $7.5 million to relocate 143 employees from its current headquarters at 1439 North Great Neck Road while adding 30 full-time positions.
