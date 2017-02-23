Swimming-pool like water could be coming to Hampton Roads soon
Swimming pool like water could be coming out of the tap soon as part of a temporary change. However, some folks said starting recently, they smell chlorine in their water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,497,574
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Rshermr
|7,998
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|39 min
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|53 min
|Julia
|63,361
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|16 hr
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC